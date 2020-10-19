CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 19, 2020: Black Officers Speak Out — More Americans Slip Into Poverty — Black Men Making Waves

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Georgia’s Two Senate Races Could Change the Color and Make up of the U.S. Senate

What You Need To Know:

While Republicans are anxious about keeping their states red  in the presidential contest, there is great concern about a blue wave among elections “down the ballot.”

2. We’re Not With You: Black Officers Break from Police Unions Over Trump Endorsements

What You Need To Know:

Four years ago, many Black law enforcement officers broke with mainstream police unions in their endorsement of Donald Trump during his first run for President.

3. Coronavirus Update: Millions More Americans Slip into Poverty Amid Pandemic

 

What You Need To Know:

According to a study by Columbia University, eight million Americans are living in poverty as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

4. Black Men Are Making Waves This Election Year, From Both Sides of the Political Spectrum & Beyond

What You Need To Know:

In recent years, Black women have proven to be a crucial voting bloc, as Democratic leaders hope to woo Black mothers, daughters, aunties and girlfriends to push them to victory at the polls.

5. This Is America’s $300 Million Voting System: Flawed To Perfection?

What You Need To Know:

Technology has transformed democracy on many levels. It also exposes vulnerabilities in our political processes, ultimately impacting election results.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 19, 2020: Black Officers Speak Out — More Americans Slip Into Poverty — Black Men Making Waves  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
Close