Jessup Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Federal Racketeering Charges

A former Jessup Correctional Institution officer has pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy charge.

According to reports, 27-year-old Chanel Pierce conspired with inmates and outside facilitators to smuggle contraband into the Jessup Correctional Institution and then distribute it to inmates.

She received thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for smuggling the contraband.

Pierce will be sentenced in January and faces up to 20 years in prison.

