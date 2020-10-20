CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Licensed To Ill: Beastie Boys Grants Biden Campaign Use Of “Sabotage” For Advertisement

A major co-sign.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Dwayne Johnson My conversation with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Source: Retna/Avalon.red / WENN

Even though Joe Biden is still in the middle of the fight of his life he has landed a major victory. The Beastie Boys have given him the green light for using their work.

As spotted on USA Today, the presidential hopefully made history in a way no other politician has been able to do so. Last week his team premiered an advertisement during Sunday night’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The spot in question prominently features Joe Malcoun, owner of the Blind Pig, a performance venue in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The proprietor shares his frustration on how Donald Trump handled the Covid-19 pandemic and the financial strain he endured while remaining closed. “A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this — this is Donald Trump’s economy,” he said. “My only hope, for my family and this business, and my community, is that Joe Biden wins this election.”

The legendary group licensed Joe their 1994 hit “Sabotage” for the advertisement which is the first time they have ever licensed one of their songs for political use. The “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” have long been advocates for voting; early this year they announced that they promoted HeadCount.org to their followers on social media which helps Americans register to vote.

You can see the advertisement in question below. The 2020 presidential election goes down Tuesday, November 3 but you knew that already.

Photo:

Licensed To Ill: Beastie Boys Grants Biden Campaign Use Of “Sabotage” For Advertisement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of…

Rush Limbaugh has been a lightning rod for controversy, and racism, over his career that spans nearly five decades.
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Voter Intimidation: Photo Shows Uniformed Cop Wearing Pro-Trump…

A photo of an on-duty police officer in full uniform was going viral because the cop was wearing a pro-Donald…
10.20.20
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Close