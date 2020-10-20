CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Skai Jackson Slays ‘DWTS’ Performance With This Blonde & Pink Ombre Wig

Skai Jackson is continuing to slay her costumes and performances on "Dancing With The Stars"

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 29 - Week Five

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty

Skai Jackson’s Dancing With The Stars costumes are becoming just as eye-popping as her energetic performances. The 18-year-old actress is having fun dancing and rocking fun looks every week while encouraging fans to vote for her.

The former Disney star, whose clap back is as strong as her skills, danced the”Cha Cha” in a platinum blonde ombe wig with pink tips. If her cotton-candy steez is giving you Nicki Minaj vibes, you’re onto something as she danced to “Say So” by Doja Cat ft Nicki Minaj.

Skai gave us the details on her festive look in another post, highlighting her hair stylist Ray Christopher a.k.a Hair4Kicks. Her face was beat and bejeweled by Alison Gladieux.

View this post on Instagram

#bts 🦄✨

A post shared by S K A I (@skaijackson) on

 

Last week Skai received her first “10” scorecard from the judges while paying homage to her Disney co-star Cameron Boyce, who died in 2019, after suffering a seizure.

Not bad for a teen star who spent her younger years learning how to sway in the best schools. In a previous Instagram post, Skai reminisced about her time at the Dance Theater of Harlem and stint at Chinese ballet school. Clearly she was made for this competition.

Despite scoring favorably throughout the four weeks of the competition, Skai admitted she struggles with anxiety.

“The last few years I’ve dealt with it and not knowing how to get through it. It’s been really hard for me,” she told People.com. “Doing Dancing with the Stars really challenges that,” she added. “I’m trying to break myself out of it in a sense and [I’m] fighting through it.”

Skai might battle anxiety, but that doesn’t stop her from rising to the occasion every week. Though her Cha Cha didn’t go as flawlessly as her headline-grabbing look, she was praised for her resilience. Way to go Skai!

Skai Jackson Slays ‘DWTS’ Performance With This Blonde & Pink Ombre Wig  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of…

Rush Limbaugh has been a lightning rod for controversy, and racism, over his career that spans nearly five decades.
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Voter Intimidation: Photo Shows Uniformed Cop Wearing Pro-Trump…

A photo of an on-duty police officer in full uniform was going viral because the cop was wearing a pro-Donald…
10.20.20
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
Never Forget: Myra Selby Is The Black Woman…

President Obama's nomination of Myra Selby to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2016 was blocked by Republicans,…
10.14.20
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born…

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's video shows that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still…
10.14.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Close