News You Can't Use: Where To Find A Good Woman If You're Over 40 [WATCH]

Special K breaks down where and where not to go if you’re looking for a good woman over 40. So if you’re looking to date but not interested in making more babies here’s what you should know.  First off you have to stay out of the club.  In the club, there are only young girls and women who are fertile.  The places you should go to are little league games, Ross, and Rainbow to name a few.

Listen to the rest of the clip to hear more places in depth where there are guaranteed, fine women.  

[caption id="attachment_3167174" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jun Sato ,Paras Griffin, David Livingston / Getty[/caption] In the big chop heard around the world, Tiffany Haddish decided to part ways with her hair. Social Media thought she was going crazy, but the truth is, sometimes women need a change. Sometimes, we don’t want to constantly manipulate our hair. Sometime we’re just tired! Black hair requires a lot of TLC. Tiffany expressed how tired she was of constantly doing her hair. “Let’s just be honest, as a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to three hours of your f—king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCWrtIQI9ad/?igshid=mgzblfvmpbk   I feel you, Sis! https://www.instagram.com/p/CCbV1_7AsNs/?igshid=17qrwvm3wa3n5   Tiffany’s final result looks amazing. She is in good company when it comes to the women who have  taken the clippers to their head for a little hair liberation.  Whether they’ve cut their hair for a movie role, or they wanted to experience themselves in a different way, these gorgeous celebrities made a baldie look like the best accessory. Check out this gallery of women who look great with buzz cuts.

