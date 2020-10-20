CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Mics Will Be Muted At Upcoming Debate [WATCH]

We are happy to report that the next presidential debate will be a little less chaotic.  The mics for the next debate will be muted while the other candidate is speaking.

In other news, early voting has started in more states so be sure to vote and know your rights.  A poll voter was fired for turning voters away for wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts.

Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During The Presidential Debate

The first 2020 presidential debate was filled with interruptions, low-blows, and fake news. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden failed to answer any questions that the country really wanted answers to because they decided to continuously ridicule each other. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! From Trump disrespecting Biden's son to Biden telling Trump to shut up, social media definitely found time to joke about the chaotic event. Nonetheless, the debate definitely showed the importance of voting and knowing each candidate's perspective on various issues.   https://www.instagram.com/p/CFv4taxl8gD/   Check out some of the funniest posts on social media during the debate below. SEE ALSO: 2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election ‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy As Debate vs. Biden Spirals Out Of Control HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Mics Will Be Muted At Upcoming Debate [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
