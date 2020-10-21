CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 21, 2020: Republicans Voting For Biden — Black Business Outlook — Akon’s $6 Billion City

1. Michael Steele: I’m A Republican Voting For Joe Biden Over Trump. Because I’m An American First

What You Need To Know:

Two weeks before the end of the most consequential election period of our time, two Black men made their picks in the 2020 presidential race.

2. Juror Sets the Record Straight About the Grand Jury Charges in Breonna Taylor Case 

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Business Owners Face Grim Outlook Without Federal Aid

4. Memphis Poll Worker Loses Job After Turning Away Voters Wearing BLM Shirts and Mask

5. Akon Is Building His Own $6 Billion City. This Is How The Rest Of Us Can Do The Same

