WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 23, 2020: Trump vs. Biden — Updated CDC Guidelines — Costly Trading Mistakes

1. Trump Used Final Debate To Continue Attack Biden vs. Son

2. Casts of Popular TV Shows Reunite Virtually to Raise Money for Democrats

What You Need To Know:

As the election nears and traditional ways of political fundraising fade during the pandemic, alumni of hit television shows, movies and plays are putting a twist on raising money for the Biden-Harris campaign and down ballot candidates in mostly battleground states.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Warns of Brief’ Close Contact’ With Infected Person

What You Need To Know:

The Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance on what qualifies as close contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

4. What is Going on in Nigeria?

What You Need To Know:

Since the beginning of October, Nigerian citizens have taken to the streets to protest ongoing brutality by what is called “the notorious police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS.”

5. Wake Up: The Trading Mistakes Costing Folks Millions

What You Need To Know:

Stock Ticker symbols can be confusing to the novice investor, especially when there are thousands of companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

