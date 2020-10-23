CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand, MONOGRAM

Hova got his own strain.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Jay-Z x Monogram

Source: Monogram / MONOGRAM

JAY-Z is back in the pharmaceuticals game—legitimately of course. Today (October 23), the Hip-Hop mogul announced his first cannabis brand called Monogram.

Jay-Z x Monogram

Source: Monogram / MONOGRAM

Since the “So Ghetto” rapper rarely does anything off the cuff, the brand launched with a proper website and all the requisite social media channels at www.monogramcompany.com and @MONOGRAMCOMPANY.

What you’ll see is imagery touting a careful attention detail when cultivating the marijuana goods and settling only for the highest quality. The brand is also already touting a robust e-commerce platform to move its products. Per the site, the “Monogram” flower is grown by experts in small batches, which leads to a more personalized touch. The brand says it’s created a board of cannabis experts who in turn grade and select every flower by hand and have applied a program of precise “humidity control, post-harvest care, trimming and flushing that gauruntees our finished product is the best in can be.”

Well alrighty then.

If you have been paying attention, you may remember that back in July 2019 Jay-Z announced that he was named Chief Brand Strategist of Caliva, a renowned California-based cannabis company, and Monogram is the fruit of that connection.

Learn more about MONOGRAM at https://www.monogramcompany.com/.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hand finished

A post shared by MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) on

 

 

 

 

JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand, MONOGRAM  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of…

Rush Limbaugh has been a lightning rod for controversy, and racism, over his career that spans nearly five decades.
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close