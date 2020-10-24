CLOSE
Busta Rhymes Shows Off Rock-Solid Abs, 50 Cent Throws Light Jabs

Fif cleaned it up by saluting the Dungeon Dragon for getting back into shape, however.

Busta Rhymes has always been a larger than life figure but that also translated to his physical appearance over the years. Taking ownership of his health, the Dungeon Dragon got serious about fitness and now has the rock-solid abs to show for it.

In a before and after photo posted on Instagram, the 48-year-old rapper shared a side profile of himself shirtless with a lot of weight around the middle. In the corresponding photo, Bussa Bus is seen lifting his shirt and showing off the six-pack he earned. In the caption of the post, Busta gave a strong salute to his trainer and nutritionist for getting him on his new path.

DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!

Catching wind of Busta’s achievement, Troll Master Supreme 50 Cent took a shot and compared Bus to a shirtless Tracy Morgan, writing in the caption of the post, “They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up.”

However, in the next slide of the photo of Busta and Morgan, Fif saluted Bus on getting himself back in tip-top shape.

Great work, Busta Rhymes!

Busta Rhymes Shows Off Rock-Solid Abs, 50 Cent Throws Light Jabs

Close