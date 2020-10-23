News & Gossip
Rapper DDG’s “Moonwalking in Calabasas” Goes Viral With Blueface

Meet Michigan rapper DDG, who is doing numbers with his latest single “Moonwalking In Calabasas” featuring LA rapper Blueface. The video has reached over 16+ million views on Youtube, 15 million+ streams on Spotify and similar numbers soar across all other platforms. DDG and Blueface are on their way to a plaque as numbers continue to grow.

Some fans attribute the remix’s success to Blueface actually rapping on beat. The rapper has a reputation for rapping offbeat, so much that he titled his last LP Find The Beat. DDG spoke with Hip Hop DX in an interview saying that before the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” remix Blueface had already proven he could rap on beat.

The Blueface feature is not the only piece we should accredit to DDG’s musical success. From his already growing Youtube presence, DDG garners in thousands of views per video which has formed a cult-like fan base of supporters for all of the 22 year old rapper’s success. He is one of the more successful Youtube stars in the business using his existing platform to release music that reaches millions of streams and views.

The young Youtube sensation turned rapper is inspiring his peers and aspiring Youtubers after creating his own company and becoming a major star within the music industry. Since signing a deal with his own label DDG Entertainment and Epic Records in 2019, DDG found great success in his popular record “Run It Up.” He has gone on to create records with artists like G Herbo, YBN Nahmir, and Blac Youngsta. DDG’s upcoming project with multi-platinum producer OG Parker is said to have a star studded feature list.

The LewisYouNasty-directed video “Moonwalking in Calabasas” is certainly captivating. The visual features a mansion filled with girls, DDG and Blueface as they throw money on the floor, and iconic footwork inspired by Michael Jackson’s signature moonwalk. The video is available on Youtube and the rapper has even created an OnlyFans account where fans can see the uncut version. This Blueface assisted remix and LewisYouNasty directed video is pure entertainment. Check out the video and be on the lookout for more from the budding artist and Youtube sensation DDG.

