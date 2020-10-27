1. Republican-Controlled Senate Sets Conservative Supreme Court

What You Need To Know:

Amy Coney Barrett is now United States Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett after a Monday evening confirmation vote by the Senate.

2. The Long-Term Effect of Unstable School Re-Openings During the Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

Education experts are voicing concern about the instability of school re-openings and its negative effect on students’ and teachers’ performance and mental health.

3. Coronavirus Update: White House Says U.S. Will Not Control Pandemic as New Cases Explode

What You Need To Know:

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the average number of new daily Covid cases has swelled to a level not seen since the highest peak in late July. Over the last seven days, the U.S. has added over 480,000 new cases, the most the nation has added in a single week. Over 225,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

4. Archbishop Wilton Gregory Makes History as the First Black Catholic Cardinal

What You Need To Know:

In a historic move, Pope Francis has named Archbishop Wilton Gregory as the first African American Catholic Cardinal. Gregory, along with 12 other churchmen, will receive the coveted red hat in a ceremony on November 28.

5. Systemic Taxation: How The Overvaluation Of Black Property Taxes Haunts Us Today

What You Need To Know:

In the wake of the pandemic, cities across the country have offered temporary tax breaks for those who were financially impacted.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 27, 2020: New Supreme Court Justice — First Black Catholic Cardinal — Unstable School Re-Openings was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: