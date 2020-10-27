CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told Ice Cube To Hold On Until After Election

“Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Ice Cube

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Looks like Ice Cube’s claims of the Biden campaign telling him to chill out was not the case at all.

Ice Cube has been catching serious heat since he confirmed that the Trump campaign reached out to him, and he did indeed politick with them and helped them craft their “platinum plan” geared towards Black Americans. Ice Cube was immediately praised by the right for his willingness to work with Trump but was dragged up and down on social media before clarifying that he does not endorse the super-spreader in chief.

One of Cube’s arguments as to why he entertained Team Trump was because the Biden campaign told him to wait till after the election, and that didn’t sit well with him.

Now it looks like Cube might not have been truthful when it came to that situation. In a recent radio interview on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show Monday (Oct.26), Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is Biden’s campaign co-chair, said, “Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen.”

Richmond also applauded Cube for getting engaged in policy but pointed out that Cubes “CWBA” (Contract With Black America) is not on par with Biden’s thorough “Lift Every Voice Plan” plan he has already laid out, and you can view here.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it. Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done.

“It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him, and the offer to stay engaged was not, ‘we’ll talk to you after the election.’ It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.”

Welp.

The Grio also reported that Trump’s Ice Cube assisted “Platinum Plan” looks awfully like the Congressional Black Caucus’ plan.

Someone gotta let Ice Cube know that Google is free.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told Ice Cube To Hold On Until After Election  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Close