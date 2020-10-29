CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 29, 2020: Black Power at the Polls — Coronavirus Chronicles — High-Interest Rate Loans

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Black Power at the Polls

What You Need To Know:

The messages of civic engagement and political action are getting across to Black people of all ages during this election season.

2. Kansas City Activist Keiajah Gabbrell Calls Out Police Chief, Board Members in Viral Video

What You Need To Know:

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, Kansas City activist Keiajah Gabbrell held back no punches at a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Stimulus Package Deal Won’t Happen Before Election Day

 

4. Coronavirus Chronicles: Three Generations In One Home During The Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

I am currently in lockdown mode during the COVID19 Pandemic with my 82-year-old mother and 17-year-old son, and these 7 months have been nothing less than eye opening.

5. Could A Nationwide Cap On High-Interest Rate Loans Be Coming?

What You Need To Know:

Senators from Oregon, Ohio, Maryland and Rhode Island introduced the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit legislation, which has a nationwide interest rate on consumer loans at 36%.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 29, 2020: Black Power at the Polls — Coronavirus Chronicles — High-Interest Rate Loans  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Close