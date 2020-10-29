CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
10 Underwear Mistakes You’re Making & How They Impact Your Health

Jasmine Sanders breaks down the 10 mistakes you’re probably making when it comes to your underwear. Did you know silk panties are bad for you?

Learn about this and more in the clip above.

10 Underwear Mistakes You’re Making & How They Impact Your Health  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

One Vote
