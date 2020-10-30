CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 30, 2020: Shaq’s First Vote — Covid-19 Immunity Lasts for Months — National Courage Award

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. U.S. Supreme Court Allows for Counting of Ballots After Election Day in Two Battleground States

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request by Pennsylvania and North Carolina Republicans to review the states’ decisions to allow the counting of ballots received after the election.

2. Shaquille O’Neal Votes For the First Time, Chris Paul Leads March to the Polls

 What You Need To Know:

This election season, celebrities are stepping up their civic engagement and inspiring others to vote.

3. Coronavirus Update: Virus Immunity Lasts for Months After Infection, New Study Says

 

What You Need To Know:

According to a new study conducted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, immunity to the Covid-19 infection lingers for at least five months, possibly longer.

4. National Courage Award to Darnella Frazier: Took Video of George Floyd Murder

What You Need To Know:

The brave young woman who changed and charged a nation is being rewarded for her work, her presence of mind and her courage.

5. Is Your Pets Halloween Costume Instagram Ready?

What You Need To Know:

Pets are getting roped into Halloween like never before, as their owners get ready to shell out a record-breaking amount to dress them up. If there’s one industry in which money can still be made, it’s pet food and supplies where owners are projected to spend $72 billion this year.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 30, 2020: Shaq’s First Vote — Covid-19 Immunity Lasts for Months — National Courage Award  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Close