Gov. Larry Hogan Renews Maryland’s State Of Emergency

Gov. Larry Hogan is renewing the state of emergency in Maryland due to COVID-19. Hogan says,his administration is monitoring an uptick in cases.

“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” said Hogan in a statement. “This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders.”

More than 900 new cases were reported in Maryland for the second day in a row.

