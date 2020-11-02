CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 2, 2020: Voter Suppression Continues — Americans Face Another Lockdown — Protestors Seek Answers

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Voter Suppression In Battleground State

What You Need To Know:

Acts of voter suppression are not letting up days before the end of Election 2020.

2. Caravan of Trump Supporters Surrounds Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

 What You Need To Know:

The Biden-Harris campaign cancelled a Friday event in Texas out of an abundance of caution after a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded the bus on the interstate.

3. Coronavirus Update: Americans Face Lockdown if Behaviors Continue, Health Experts Warn

 

What You Need To Know:

As fall turns to winter, coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to grow. At least 31 states set one-day case records in the month of October.

4. Protestors Seek Answers Following Police Killing of Black Man in Washington State

What You Need To Know:

Amid calls for “Justice for Kevin,” the investigation continues into the police shooting death of Kevin Peterson, Jr., Thursday night in Washington state. The shooting was part of a narcotics investigation in an area called Hazel Dell, near Vancouver, Washington. 

5. Goldman Sachs Ex-Hip Hop Banker Costs Firm Another $2.9 Billion

What You Need To Know:

High finance, hip hop fashion royalty and the Department of Justice have collided with Goldman Sachs (GS -0.18%) being fined a record $2.9 billion to resolve the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund bribery scheme.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 2, 2020: Voter Suppression Continues — Americans Face Another Lockdown — Protestors Seek Answers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘War Criminal’ Allen West Defends Pro-Trump Drivers ‘Violence’…

It wasn't just that Allen West defended a caravan of pro-Trump truck drivers surrounding a Biden campaign bus in an…
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…

The potential of violence is threatening to further divide the United States of America ahead of one of the most…
11.02.20
Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters:…

Just days ahead of the election, California Sen. Maxine Waters had some choice words for Black voters intending to cast…
11.02.20
17 items
Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace…

The killing of Walter Wallace Jr. was the latest installment in a timeline of terror perpetrated by the Philadelphia Police…
11.01.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
Close