“She Said Yes!”: Couple Makes It Official With Wedding Proposal At Ravens vs. Steelers

The couple got engaged and the proposal was shared on the stadium's jumbo-tron. 

A local couple shared their big moment with fellow Ravens fans. The couple got engaged and the proposal was shared on the stadium’s jumbo-tron during the Ravens’ 28-24 loss to the Steelers, Sunday.

New restrictions at M&T Bank Stadium as fans joined for first game of the year.

Sunday’s match up against the undefeated Steelers was the first game this year that hosted fans. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans have been prohibited from coming into M&T Bank Stadium. Like majority of the league, the stands have been empty but the “purple energy” has filled the city while fans hoped to return to the stadium this year.

Those hopes were fulfilled as 4,345 fans got to be in the number as we hosted Pittsburgh, Sunday.

Face coverings were mandatory for all stadium visitors over the age of 2. The team also asked that any fans who felt ill be a “good teammate” and stay at home. Tailgating was prohibited and the stadium concessions operated for cashless transactions only. Strict cleaning protocols were also promoted before kickoff as stadium officials assured fans of their plans to clean before, during, and after every contest.

Glad to see that this couple was still able to have their big moment on the jumbotron. Congratulations on the new adventure, best wishes for your union.

“She Said Yes!”: Couple Makes It Official With Wedding Proposal At Ravens vs. Steelers  was originally published on 92q.com

