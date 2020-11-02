CLOSE
Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking A Bad A** Balmain Fit

Beyonce stylishly encourages her fans to go vote.

Miguel Cotto v Canelo Alvarez

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

Trump may have Lil’ Wayne, but Biden has Beyonce! In traditional Bey fashion, the superstar took to social media, 24 hours before election day, to officially endorse a presidential candidate and make it known she’s #TeamBidenHarris.

Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘

Bey, who recently dropped her adidas X Ivy Park collection, made a political and fashion statement wearing a Biden/Harris mask to compliment a bad a** black and white Balmain fit. The Houston-native tips the brim of her chic hat to reveal an “I Voted” sticker, while encouraging her fellow Texans to cast their ballot. “Come thru, Texas! #vote 😘,” she captioned the moving image on social media.

Bey followed the stylish post with a graphic that also encouraged all her followers to vote. “The most important drop is at the ballot box,” it reads. Clearly Bey was clearly making a nod to her highly sought-after Ivy Park box and the ballot box. Get it?!

Beyonce used her platform in 2016 to endorse former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and she was incredibly active in politics throughout President Obama’s eight years in office.

This isn’t the first time Bey made a statement using her fashion. She donned a pantsuit while performing at Hillary Clinton’s #GetOutTheVote concert.

Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity to lend their support to the Biden/ Harris ticket. Lady Gaga is trending after tweeting a photo wearing a Biden/Harris pin.

She also reposted her “Videophone” co-star on her Instastories. Gaga will hit the stage at Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign stop tonight. Of course, Gaga’s support rattled Trump who used his final campaign trail to talk negatively about the superstar. “I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga,” he said in a clip circulating social media.

We dare agent 45 to say something about Beyonce and subsequently get stung by the Beyhive.

Go Vote!

