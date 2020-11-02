You have a right to vote free of harassment or intimidation Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Maryland and federal law provides every voter the right to vote free of coercion or intimidation,” said Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. “Voter harassment and intimidation is illegal and will not be tolerated in Maryland. Anyone attempting to violate these laws will be held accountable and prosecuted.”

For more information on your rights, click here.

To report instances of voter intimidation or harassment in the state of Maryland, call the Office of Attorney General at 443-961-2830 or toll free at 833-282-0960.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Know Your Rights: Call This Number If You Experience Harassment Or Intimidation At The Polls was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: