Know Your Rights: Call This Number If You Experience Harassment Or Intimidation At The Polls

You have a right to vote free of harassment or intimidation Tuesday.

“Maryland and federal law provides every voter the right to vote free of coercion or intimidation,” said Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. “Voter harassment and intimidation is illegal and will not be tolerated in Maryland. Anyone attempting to violate these laws will be held accountable and prosecuted.”

For more information on your rights, click here.

To report instances of voter intimidation or harassment in the state of Maryland, call the Office of Attorney General at 443-961-2830 or toll free at 833-282-0960.

