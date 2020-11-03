CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 3, 2020: VOTE! — Guidance on Voter Intimidation — Battleground States to Watch

1. Election Protection Guidance on Voter Intimidation

What You Need To Know:

This is November 3, 2020. Today is Election Day. This is it. No more second chances. No more waiting for a sunny day. No more waiting for a sign from above. No. More. Excuses.

 

2. 2020 Election Day: Battleground States to Watch

What You Need To Know:

In a repeat of 2016, just a few states could decide who wins the 2020 presidential election. According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker, 13 states could hold the keys to this year’s election.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: As Pandemic Worsens, Trump Hints He May Fire Fauci After the Election

 

What You Need To Know:

During a late-night rally on Sunday, Donald Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

 

4. Will the Democratic Party’s Efforts to Get Out the Black Vote Push Biden to Victory?

What You Need To Know:

Election Day is finally here. Some 93 million Americans have already cast their votes, but many will still head to the polls today and the Biden campaign is hoping their push to get out the Black vote will propel him to victory.

 

5. Voting Season: The Mail-In Ballot Biz Is Having A Big Year

What You Need To Know:

Mail-in ballots depend on a tiny industry of tech companies focusing on boring, albeit extremely important things, like printing, tracking, scanning, and sorting ballots

Close