CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore’s Mayoral Race While Rep. Kweisi Mfume Wins 7th Congressional District

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Preakness 145

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Brandon Scott declared victory Tuesday night in the race for Baltimore City mayor.

“Baltimore, our city has voted for a new way forward,” Scott said in his speech. “I stand before you tonight, a son of Baltimore, and the next mayor of our great city. I am so proud, energized, and humbled by your belief in me and what we can accomplish together.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Scott is the current president of the Baltimore City Council.

In another big race, U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume will keep his seat in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

“I want to thank all of the people from Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County for continuing to put their support in this campaign,” Mfume said.

Source: CBS Baltimore, CBS Baltimore, Fox 45, Fox 45

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore’s Mayoral Race While Rep. Kweisi Mfume Wins 7th Congressional District  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
12 items
Live Updates: Election Day Voter Suppression Reports Pour…

There was a growing sense that voters would be subjected to a range of suppression efforts as Election Day voting…
11.03.20
Black Women Are Running For Office In Historic…

Black women have made strides in the political space, but Glynda C. Carr, President and CEO of Higher Heights, says…
11.03.20
‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’:…

Candace Owens let America know how she really feels about Antifa and so-called "mob rule" when she spoke her truth…
11.03.20
7 items
Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance…

From candidates for Congress to the U.S. Senate, a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming…
11.03.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…

"Did you see the way our people, they were, ya know, protecting this bus, because they're nice," President Trump said…
11.03.20
‘War Criminal’ Allen West Defends Pro-Trump Drivers ‘Violence’…

It wasn't just that Allen West defended a caravan of pro-Trump truck drivers surrounding a Biden campaign bus in an…
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…

The potential of violence is threatening to further divide the United States of America ahead of one of the most…
11.02.20
Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters:…

Just days ahead of the election, California Sen. Maxine Waters had some choice words for Black voters intending to cast…
11.02.20
17 items
Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace…

The killing of Walter Wallace Jr. was the latest installment in a timeline of terror perpetrated by the Philadelphia Police…
11.01.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Close