Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 4, 2020: Keep The Faith — Wearing Masks Can Save Economy — Election Night History

1. Joe Biden: Keep The Faith

What You Need To Know:

We knew this day was coming. Four years after the unimaginable win of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States, here we are-waiting for final numbers

 

2. A Difficult Year Pushes a Record Number of Black and Brown Americans to Flock to the Polls

What You Need To Know:

2020 has been a trying time for Americans, especially Black and brown communities, who have battled to end racial injustice and systemic racism and suffered disproportionately from a deadly pandemic

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Wearing Masks Can Save Economy and More Than 130,000 Lives By March

 

What You Need To Know:

A recent study by researchers at the University of Washington found that only about half of U.S. citizens wear a mask in public.

 

4. Black Girl Magic: Virginian Michelle Davis-Younger Makes History as First Black Female & Democratic Mayor

What You Need To Know:

In a break from the tension of the presidential election, here’s some Black Girl Magic to celebrate. Manassas, Virginia has elected its first Black Democrat female mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger.

 

5. Pinterest’s Newest D&I Chief May Be All Tyi’d Up From Actually Doing Her Job

What You Need To Know:

Image sharing and social media service Pinterest has hired Tyi McCray to be the global head of diversity and inclusion (D&I), amid intense scrutiny over allegations of racism and sexism in the workplace.

 

