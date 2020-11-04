Marylanders Vote Yes On Question 2, Legalizing Sports Betting

Marylanders voted yes to legalize sports betting in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,319,439 Marylanders voted in favor of sports betting while 671,988 voted against it (66.3% to 33.7%).
Revenue from the activity would be used for education.
“We estimate that it will bring in anywhere between $20-$40 million of revenue a year for education,” Maryland State Senator Craig Zucker said.
Source: CBS Baltimore
