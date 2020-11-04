Front Page News: No President On Election Day [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: No President On Election Day

Just as we predicted, we’re a day passed the biggest day of 2020 and we do not know who will be the next president.  Election Day ended with Joe Biden in the lead but still unclear who the president is.  Biden says he feels good about where he is in the election and believes he’s on track to win.

Donald Trump falsely claimed a win and threatened to go to the Supreme Court to stop the count of votes.  At the moment we are still working on all the numbers to come in with this tight race.

Front Page News: No President On Election Day was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

