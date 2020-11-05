CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 5, 2020: 300,000 Missing Ballots — 91,000+ New COVID-19 Cases — States Decriminalize Drugs

1. Joe Biden Implores Supporters to Keep The Faith as States Keep Counting

What You Need To Know:

The voting is over, but the counting of votes continues. The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket set a new record with more than 69 million votes cast for them in the 2020 presidential contest.

2. Lawsuits Likely After Postal Service Ignores Court Order to Find Over 300,000 Missing Ballots

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. Postal Service ignored a court-ordered deadline Tuesday morning to search mail-processing facilities in more than a dozen states for more than 300,000 missing election ballots.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 91,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in a Single Day

 

What You Need To Know:

Election Day saw the second-highest number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 91,000 reported infections.

4. Voters in Oregon and Several States Pass Measures to Decriminalize Some Drugs

What You Need To Know:

Oregon voters cast their ballots Tuesday to relax drug laws in the state, making it the first to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

5. Workforce Automation Exacerbates The Racial Wealth Gap

What You Need To Know:

For generations of workers, displacement has been a normal albeit unequal process. Now technology is adding another layer to the mix.

Close