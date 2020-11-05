Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

While people are crediting the spirit of voting rights pioneer John Lewis for the reason why the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has narrowed in Georgia, there is another person in that state who took the late Congressman’s electoral baton and is still running with it — Stacey Abrams.

what we are witnessing in georgia is the manifestation of your brilliance, your grace, your strength, your courage, your faith your heart. thank you, @staceyabrams you are the best of the south. y’all put some respect on

HER NAME. pic.twitter.com/hZs6ONLfsO — adia victoria (@adiavictoria) November 5, 2020

That’s why there’s a growing movement across social media to recognize her considerable contributions to laying the foundation to effectively fight off the same kind of voter suppression she was a victim of two years ago and help get out the vote t the point that Georgia was on the verge of being the deciding factor in the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia is in play because of Stacey Abrams. Do not underestimate Black women. — isa watson 👩🏾‍💻 (@isadwatson) November 5, 2020

Abrams was able to redirect the momentum she gained with her historic gubernatorial campaign by starting the Fair Fight organization after that election was effectively robbed from her by her former opponent and current Gov. Brian Kemp, who was accused of suppressing votes from Black communities in order to win the race.

“After 2018, Stacey Abrams founded Fair Fight, a PAC dedicated to promoting fair elections not just in Georgia, but across the country. Since 2018, 800,000 new Georgian voters have been registered.” https://t.co/kPsZCMHGfB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 5, 2020

She turned that decidedly negative moment into what has become a very positive movement to protect the integrity of elections by making sure they’re fair, encouraging people to vote and making voters aware of their rights at the polls.

Trump is only up in Georgia by 18k. There are 61k ballots that still need to be counted! @staceyabrams might have “lost” her gubernatorial run but has worked to ensure that voter suppression wouldn’t impact others as it did her. She deserves so much praise right now! — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) November 5, 2020

It looks like that effort has more than worked as eyes were on several counties in Georgia that are traditionally Democratic strongholds and could prove to be the deciding factors that would hand Biden the state’s 16 electoral college votes to push him past the crucial threshold of 270 electoral college votes. As such, Abrams’ hard work has been credited with making Georgia — traditionally a so-called red state expected to be won by Republican candidates — a battleground swing state that could be won by a Democrat for the first time in nearly 30 years.

I see you @staceyabrams — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) November 5, 2020

A closer look at the counties involved — Fulton and DeKalb — reveals they each have high populations of Black people, placing an even greater emphasis on the role that Black voters have been playing in the 2020 election, which is due in no small part to Abrams and her organizing. That fact further presented a different and more accurate perspective about Black voters, who have been vilified after data showed a greater share of their electoral support went to Trump compared t four years ago.

Never forget that a black woman @staceyabrams and her team put GA in play. #CountEveryVote — Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) November 5, 2020

Not for nothing, with the political cycle moving at such a rapid rate, it’s also easy to forget that Abrams was at one time highly favored to be Biden’s vice-presidential running mate. She was even rumored to be considering her own run at the White House. But at the time, her spokesperson said, “fighting voter suppression and making sure our nominees have what they need to fight on the ground is what’s most important” to Abrams.

The fact that Georgia is basically a toss up right now is…just stunning. Speaks to the work, activism and organization of Black voters and @staceyabrams's leadership in particular. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 5, 2020

Those words turned out to be prophetic.

Georgia isn’t just miraculously tight. Black women did that work too. Thank you, @staceyabrams! ✊🏾💞 — Drop OFF that ballot. NOW! (@angela_rye) November 5, 2020

After losing her gubernatorial election, she became a darling of Democrats and was considered a rising star when she accepted an offer to deliver the Party’s official rebut Trump’s State of the Union address last year. She opted to do the necessary grunt work on the ground t lay the foundation for the pivotal moment that is upon the country right now.

Either way this goes in Georgia, we owe @staceyabrams our greatest gratitude and respect. Rarely does one person deserve such disproportionate credit for major progress and change. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) November 5, 2020

Although Biden ultimately picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, Abrams kept her eyes on her ultimate prize and never gave up the good — or, fair — fight.

If GA goes to Binden it’s because of Stacey Abrams period — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) November 5, 2020

All of which is why people were already wondering if there was a place in a cabinet under a Joe Biden presidential administration. Or perhaps, some folks wondered on social media, Democrats would be better served by her talents as head of the Democratic National Committee.

I know Stacey Abrams is destined for greater things but we could really use her as the DNC Chair. — Tara Dowdell (@MsTaraDowdell) November 5, 2020

Whether Biden wins or loses the election wither with or without Georgia going his way, it’s clear that the political sky is the limit for Abrams, who will have no shortage of options for what she should do next.

Stacey Abrams is a queen and deserves our praise, admiration and respect. But let me tell you what we not gonna do. We not lookin’ to Stacey to fix everything. We gonna take a page outta her playbook and get to work. Her shoulders aren't supposed carry for the load meant for us. pic.twitter.com/1MT7l3XcBS — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 5, 2020

In the meantime, it’s abundantly clear that Abrams needs to be given her flowers right now.

