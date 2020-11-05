CLOSE
Gervonta Davis Reportedly Involved In Hit & Run Accident In Baltimore

Source: Alex Pantling / Getty

Less than a week after his big win  boxing champion Gervonta Davis was reportedly involved in a hit and run accident in South Baltimore. Sources say the incident happened early Thursday  morning around 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Gervonta was reportedly in a vehicle that ran through a red light and struck another vehicle, then left the scene. Several people reportedly suffered from injuries that were minor and one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment… There is no word if he was the driver or passenger but as we get more details we will come you updated with this.

 

