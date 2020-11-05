CLOSE
City Health Department’s RV Found In Baltimore County After Being Stolen

Amid teen pregnancy decline, debate renewed about birth control in schools

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City Health Department’s Ford Winnebago recreational vehicle was stolen from a city owned lot on Druid Park Drive.

On Monday, police asked officers to be on the lookout for the white 37-foot-RV that vanished two weeks ago.

Wednesday afternoon, it was located ten miles away in Lansdowne (Baltimore County).

The vehicle is used as part of the city’s needle exchange program.

According to Fox 45, the health department says nothing appears to be stolen, not even a needle.

Close