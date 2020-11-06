CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 6, 2020: Biden Inching Ahead — U.S. Hits Six-Figure COVID Case Count — Biased Police Exams

1. Biden Inching Ahead, Race is Still Too Close to Call

What You Need To Know:

After two days behind closed doors in the White House and against the advice of staff members, Donald Trump appeared in a briefing room Thursday evening to attack the current system used to count votes.

2. As Trump Files Lawsuits Contesting Election Results, Post-Election Protests Erupt Nationwide

What You Need To Know:

As Democratic presidential Joe Biden inches closer to 270 electoral college votes, the Trump campaign filed lawsuits on Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, setting the stage for contesting the vote count in the handful of states that will be crucial to winning the election.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hits Six-Figure Coronavirus Case Count, the Highest Single-Day Count Since the Pandemic Began

What You Need To Know:

Within the past seven days, the U.S. saw its five highest single-day coronavirus case totals, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Wednesday marked the first time that cases have reached six figures, at 102,831 new infections reported, and is now the highest single-day reporting since the pandemic began.

4. Baltimore County Must Pay $2 Million to Black Officer Applicants for Biased Exams

What You Need To Know:

The Baltimore County Police Department has been ordered by the U.S. Department of Justice to pay a $2 million dollar settlement as part of a discrimination lawsuit against Black applicants.

5. Major Key Alert: Opportunity Zones Should Matter To Black Communities

What You Need To Know:

Opportunity Zones (OZ) represent our country’s newest strategy to improve struggling communities.

Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

The 66-year-old Roker said he wants to take viewers and America on his journey to educate them about prostate cancer,…
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…

According to published reports, the former Vice President by surpassing President Obama for the most popular votes, garnering a whopping…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes…

Unforgettable words from the civil rights icon.
11.06.20
Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Stacey Abrams deserves to be recognized for why Georgia is a swing state on the verge of making election history.
11.06.20
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving…

While LeBron James made it clear that he was enjoying his most recent NBA Championship the joy did not last…
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…

According to Raw Story, the people of the Hospitality State voted in a new measure which would change the state…
11.05.20
‘From Picking Cotton To Picking Presidents’: Viral Video…

MSNBC's interview with a Black voter in Detriot was going viral after he addressed the acts of voter intimidation by…
11.05.20
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…

Civil rights advocates were delivered good news from final results in certain statewide elections that have provided somewhat of a…
11.04.20
