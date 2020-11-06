CLOSE
Take That, Take That: Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday In Turks & Caicos, No Masks In Sight

Star studded turnout as usual.

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

One of the game’s most flamboyant figures did not allow the pandemic to get in the way of his big day. Diddy took his talents to the Caribbean in big fashion.

As spotted on HipHopDX the mega mogul partied in his signature lavish style for his 51st birthday which landed on Wednesday, November 4. This year he hosted the festivities in Turks & Caicos a couple days earlier with friends, family and as expected some very high profile celebrities. In the house were Nas, N.O.R.E. and Mary J. Blige. In a clip that hit the internet the three aforementioned performers enjoying the party in a dance cipher with the music playing in the background. It is clear Nasir specifically caught a big vibes as started doing Doug E. Fresh’s patented “Dougie” dance while the crowd cheered him on.

The event hosted on a beach front property thus the party eventually move to the near the water. While wearing a silk button up shirt Puff Daddy set a different tone with a private fireworks show. Here we see the “I’ll Be Missing You Rapper” in his natural element with joy and excitement in his heart while his attendees watched on.

This destination affair was a stark change when compared to his 50th birthday party at his mansion last year. The attendance read a star studded awards show with the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, 2 Chainz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pharrell, Jimmy Iovine, Naomi Osaka, Cardi B, Offset, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Nelly and Kate Beckinsale just to name a few.

You can see more footage below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Take That, Take That: Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday In Turks & Caicos, No Masks In Sight  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close