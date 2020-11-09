CLOSE
Southwest Baltimore Non-Profit Facing Eviction From The City

A southwest Baltimore non-profit is at risk of eliminating its services after receiving an eviction notice from the city.

Co-Founder of U Empower of Maryland Michelle Suazo said the non-profit has provided food to families in need through a program called The Food Project, jobs for at-risk youth as well as other vital services for the past seven years.

Since 2018, the organization has had an agreement with the city to use an old school as its headquarters. Now, they’ve been given an order to leave by the end of the year.

“I can’t just go to another kitchen,” Suazo said. “Everything comes to a halt.”

The Mayor’s Office sent a statement to WMAR saying U Empower of Maryland’s right of entry expired and the group said the space didn’t suit their needs.

Suazo said that’s not true, hoping the city has a change of heart.

Read More: WMAR 

Sign their petition by clicking here.

