Baltimore Police Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Killed

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A Baltimore City Police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday morning that left one person dead.

It happened in the area of Westwood Avenue and North Ellamont Street around 9:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect drove onto the block, got out of his car and started shooting at the police officers who were in an unmarked car at the time.

One of the officers was hit in the upper thigh. One of the officers then returned the suspect’s fire, striking the suspect several times. Both were taken to Shock Trauma where the suspect died from his injuries.

“The message is clear — this violence has to stop, but the members of our police department are proactive and where they were supposed to be, doing what they were supposed to do, looking for a violent offender,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Homicide detectives will take over the investigation, and an internal investigation will be conducted into the officers’ roles in the shooting.

Baltimore Police Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Killed  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

