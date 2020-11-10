CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 10, 2020: Young Voters Turned Out — 10 Million Coronavirus Infections — Stacey Abrams Helps Turn Georgia Blue

1. Young Black Voters Led Support for Joe Biden

What You Need To Know:

Latest research regarding the youth vote nationwide shows a 25% advantage by Joe Biden in last week’s election, 61% for the Democrat to 36% for Donald Trump. But according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, (CIRCLE) at Tufts University, it was young voters of color that supported the Democratic Presidential candidate in larger numbers.

 

2. Five States Vote to Remove Racist Symbols While Arkansas Police Chief Urges Some to Assault Democrats

What You Need To Know:

During this racially-tense time in our history sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, five states have voted to remove racist symbols and language from their state history.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hits 10 Million Coronavirus Infections

 

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. enters a period of explosive growth of coronavirus infections. Over the weekend, the U.S. became the first nation to cross 10 million COVID-19 cases after reporting about a million new cases in the past 10 days.

 

4. Through Hard Work and a Little Black Girl Magic, Stacey Abrams Helps Turn Georgia Blue

What You Need To Know:

As many Americans celebrate the historic accomplishments of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, many, especially in the red state of Georgia, are also giving kudos to 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

 

5. Can Microsoft’s ElectionGuard Help The $300 Million Voting System Industry?

What You Need To Know:

At a time when big tech increasingly faces scrutiny for compromising democracy, rather than protecting it, Microsoft (MSFT +1.25%) wants to restore trust among voters with its ElectionGuard software.

 

