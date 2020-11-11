CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 11, 2020: Voter Fraud Claims — 200K Upcoming COVID Cases — Flint Residents $2B Lawsuit

1. Attorney General Supports Trump Voter Fraud Claims

What You Need To Know:

While just a handful of leading Republicans have issued their congratulations to Joe Biden for his projected win as President of the United States, the great majority are stressing the need for all votes to be counted, along with the possibilities of recounts and repeating Trump administration suggestions of voter fraud

2. Columbus Police Sued After Discrimination Against Black Officers

What You Need To Know:

In the shadow of racial unrest and calls for police reform that reverberated nationwide over the summer, the Columbus Division of Police in Ohio is now under scrutiny for discrimination against its Black officers.

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Official Warns of 200,000 New Daily Cases in Coming Weeks

 

What You Need To Know:

After the U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, health experts are predicting that the number will continue to rise.

4. Happy Veterans Day: We Honor the Black Girl Magic of Lt. Col. Doris Armstrong Daniels

What You Need To Know:

Lt. Col. Doris Armstrong Daniels achieved many firsts as a Black woman and firsts as a woman in the US Marine Corp.

5. Flint Residents Prepare to Battle Big Banks For $2 Billion Lawsuit

What You Need To Know:

While engineering companies and government officials have previously come under fire for their roles in the Flint water crisis, residents in the community are now setting their sights on the three investment banks that sparked the epidemic.

