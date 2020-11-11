Baltimore Moves Back To Phase 1 Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Baltimore issued new guidance regarding its COVID-19 policies citywide.

The city has moved back to Phase 1, meaning there can only be 25% capacity inside business and restaurants. Masks are also now required in all outdoor spaces regardless of social distancing.

Indoor dining can now close at 11 p.m. and places that sell more alcohol than food can offer prepackaged goods to go.

This new executive order will become official on November 12 at 5 p.m. The mask mandate is already in effect.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind all of our residents – the pandemic is still here, and is rapidly escalating in our communities,” Mayor Jack Young said. “These restrictions are not being put into place lightly – our business owners are hurting, employees and their families are hurting. But after consulting with Dr. Dzirasa and our public health experts and reviewing the data, it became clear additional restrictions were needed in order to save lives.”

This comes after Maryland reported more than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases daily for a week straight.

It’s causing Gov. Larry Hogan to issue restrictions on indoor dining. Restaurants and bars will go back to 50% capacity.

The Maryland Department of Health also issued a new public health advisory warning against indoor gatherings of 25 people or more. Those who violate the new restrictions could face fines and/or jail time.

“We cannot afford to ignore these trends and patterns,” Gov. Hogan said, adding the state has now crossed over into the danger zone.

The state’s contact tracing data indicates that family gatherings are the most common activity among those recently infected. There’s also an increase in the number of people infected who recently dined indoors and those who traveled out of state.

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

Source: CBS Baltimore

