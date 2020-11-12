CLOSE
19-Year-Old Found Dead, Another Shot in Downtown Baltimore

crime scene

Source: by jason yeomans / Getty

Baltimore police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Baltimore left one dead and another injured.

It happened at Calvert and Redwood Streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The responding officer found the 19-year-old victim unresponsive and another 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

19-Year-Old Found Dead, Another Shot in Downtown Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

