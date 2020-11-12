CLOSE
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts Revealed

Getting in the building became that much tougher.

As another pandemic shutdown looms over the country one entertainment conglomerate forges forward. If you want to see your favorite music artists in 2021 you will have to make sure your paperwork is right.

Covid-19 is spiking across the country but the good folks at Ticketmaster are still moving forward with trying to bring live performances back. For months it has been rumored the company had been working on an action plan to thoughtfully host live events. Billboard is reporting that the agency has finally revealed their strategy. According to the article patrons will have to prove their good health prior to entering any venues via three elements.

First all ticket buyers would have to register for the Ticketmaster digital ticket app. The platform will not only afford the fans and the staff a low touch / no touch environment at the venues but will also serve as a portal for all the needed information. In terms of deliverables anyone purchasing a ticket will have to prove their good health by uploading proof of your vaccination. If you do not get the shot you would have to provide negative testing within 48 hours of the performance. It is said that each user’s medical records will not be stored.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich detailed the approach in a statement to the music industry periodical. “We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

Welcome to the new normal.

