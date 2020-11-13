CLOSE
Charm City
Charm City

Donate To Food 4 Families 2020

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Food 4 Families Logo

Source: NBC4 / Food 4 Families

 

The Food 4 Families Thanksgiving Food Drive is off to a great start. Our friends at Shady Brook Farms have very generously donated 5,000 turkeys for our annual campaign.

Because of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever. Your donation will help us provide complete Thanksgiving meals to families, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, veterans and other neighbors in need.  We partner with community groups and non-profits, churches, youth organizations, and fraternal organizations to distribute the meals.

All donations go to the Food 4 Families Fund at the Greater Washington Community Foundation and are tax-deductible.

Please share this page with your social media circles.  And thank you for joining us in Working 4 The Community!

Please join them by making a secure online donation here.

Donate To Food 4 Families 2020  was originally published on woldcnews.com

