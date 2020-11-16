CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce’ Showing Too Much Booty? + Ciara & Russell Wilson Release Fragrances [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Gary is going off about Beyonce because he feels like she showed too much booty and body in her recent British Vogue magazine shoot. What do you think? Ciara and Russell Wilson just launched a pair of fragrances together just in time for the holidays.  The collection is called, R&C The Fragrance Duo in partnership with Hampton Beauty manufacturer.    
In other news, Damon Dash welcomes his 5th child into the world with his fiancée, Raquel Horn.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

9 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

Continue reading Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

[caption id="attachment_3174807" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Travis Matthews / Disney+[/caption] Black is majestic. Black is royalty. Black Is King. Anticipation reached its climax at midnight when hive members flocked to their nest, huddled over their phone or maximized the screen on their laptops to bare witness to the moving art that is Beyonce’s latest project. Black Is King is here and it is a love letter to Blackness and the diaspora cloaked in rich fashions and heavenly cinematography. Just when you think she couldn’t possibly vibrate higher than Lemonade, Beyonce out Beyonced herself.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Styled by Zerina Aykers, Bey (and Blue Ivy) dons Black women designers like d.bleu.dazzled, Laced By Tanaya, and more. The fashion is a storyline within Black Is King that ties breath-taking scenes from the continents to the prideful lyrics of songs like Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva, and My Power. https://twitter.com/destineybleu/status/1289259599669760000 https://www.instagram.com/p/CDTxDodpB3o/ https://twitter.com/destineybleu/status/1289104895891529728   As we continue to take in all the beauty that is Black Is King, we can’t help but marvel these standout looks from the film that is currently streaming on Disney+. From Valentino Haute Couture to Burberry to Alexander McQueen, keep scrolling to see the designers Beyonce wore in Black Is King.  RELATED NEWS: Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’ [WATCH] Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’ Video [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce’ Showing Too Much Booty? + Ciara & Russell Wilson Release Fragrances [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…

As another pandemic shutdown looms over the country one entertainment conglomerate forges forward. If you want to see your favorite…
11.13.20
Stacey Abrams Documentary-ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY
Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero…
11.12.20
American multinational package delivery and supply chain...
UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards

UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its…
11.12.20
Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A…

Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.
11.12.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Close