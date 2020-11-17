WATCH: What You Need Know — November 17, 2020: Diversity of America — Trump Lawyers Withdraw Lawsuit — Moderna Vaccine Sparks Optimism

1. Biden Administration Aims to Show Full Diversity of America

What You Need To Know:

On the heels of a historic campaign and win making a woman of color, Senator Kamala Harris, Vice President-Elect, many are now looking at the make up of the Biden transition staff and beyond, to a Biden administration.

2. Trump Lawyers Withdraw Lawsuit in Pennsylvania as Judges Grow Frustrated With Campaigns Arguments

What You Need To Know:

Just one day before a hearing, Trump’s campaign withdrew a request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden beat Trump to win the White House.

3. Coronavirus Update: Moderna Vaccine Success Sparks Optimism and Distribution Plan in December

What You Need To Know:

In the race to fight the coronavirus pandemic, drug maker Moderna announced its vaccine is 94.5% effective against coronavirus. Moderna is the second vaccine in the U.S. to tout a high success rate.

4. Cracker Barrel Faces Backlash After Noose-Like Display Spotted in Store

What You Need To Know:

Tennessee-based restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is apologizing to its customers for a decoration found hanging from the ceiling at an East Windsor, Connecticut location.

5. Goldman Sachs Increases Music And Culture Outlook To The Tune Of $142 Billion

What You Need To Know:

Streaming platforms take center stage in Goldman Sachs (GS -1.11%) latest music revenue report, which estimates it’s going to more than double to $142 billion by 2030, far surpassing 2019’s $77 billion.

