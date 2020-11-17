Hot Spot: Russell Simmons Beats $10 Million Lawsuit In Rape Case [WATCH]

CLOSE
Hot Spot: Russell Simmons Beats $10 Million Lawsuit In Rape Case

There’s a lot going in the Hot Spot, so let’s get into it. Sinbad is currently recovering from a stroke and his family is asking that the public respectfully gives him privacy. In other health news, gospel singer, Fred Hammond says he let his guard down and didn’t wear a mask and is now battling with COVID-19.

Russell Simmons is now officially stress-free in Bali.  In the case of a rape charge filed by an anonymous accuser, the courts ruled in Simmons’ favor.  The woman filed a $10 million suit in March 2018 and due to the statute of limitations, the 1988 incident didn’t hold in court.

[caption id="attachment_840158" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Boosie Badazz is having himself a struggle-filled week, this after he added his unasked opinion about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade, and the decision she’s making for her life. The Louisiana rapper claims that a manager of a Planet Fitness turned him away due to those comments and Twitter is frying Lil Boosie. Taking to Instagram, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper can be heard in a video from a smartphone expressing his disdain with the gym chain, stating that Planet Fitness is racist and folks shouldn’t support the business. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son,” Boosie said while inside his vehicle taping the video. “And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f*ggots or some sh*t.” In the Instagram caption, Boosie added, “MANAGER WHO WAS GAY REFUSED TO LET ME N PLANET FITNESS BECAUSE OF MY PAST ACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER ETC.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/B8zIB1ZF88i/ As it stands, Planet Fitness began trending on Twitter and fans have been roasting Boosie since the post went up. Of course, the rapper has folks who stand with him regarding his transphobic comments but mostly, it’s just folks largely frying him for his comments and the fact he works out at the affordable fitness center. Boosie joins fellow rapper Young Thug in offering comments about young Zaya Wade’s personal life decision that they were not asked for. We’ve been scouring Twitter for the best replies to this current video posting and we’ve got them all listed below. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE   Photo: WENN

