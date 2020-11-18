CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 18, 2020: Spotlight On Georgia — Virginia Police Chief Fired — Kobe Bryant Skincare Line

1. Georgia is on the Minds of Republicans Everywhere

What You Need To Know:

As the recount of votes in the state of Georgia is comes to a close, election officials report a slight change from the original presidential race results when Joe Biden held a 14,000 vote lead over Donald Trump after the discovery of uncounted votes. 

2. Virginia Police Chief Fired After Confederate Vandalism Case

What You Need To Know:

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene was fired after charges were dropped against Senator Louise Lucas, who is a high-ranking Democrat and Virginia’s most senior Black legislator, along with 18 other plaintiffs including a local school board member, members of the local NAACP, and members of the public defender’s office.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black and Brown Children Make of Majority of More Than 1 Million Covid-19 Reported Cases

 

What You Need To Know:

According to a statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Children’s Hospital Association, more than one million children under 18 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. During the week ending November 12, over 111,000 cases of children who tested positive was reported.

4. Legendary Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke

What You Need To Know:

Trailblazing comedian Sinbad has suffered a stroke, according to a statement from his family. The 64-year-old actor and legend in the stand-up comedy world is currently recovering.

5. Kobe Bryant-Backed Skincare Line For Athletes Raises $6 Million

 What You Need To Know:

The late Kobe Bryant co-founded Art of Sport skincare, designed to address the unique hygienic needs of athletes and the startup just raised $6 million, in its first funding round since the NBA legend’s passing.

Tragic News: “MasterChef Junior’s” Ben Watkins Dies Of…

Beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins died at 14 years old. According to reports from Chicago Tribune, Ben died on Monday,…
11.18.20
Close up of calculator and data
Georgia Recount Finds Uncounted Ballots

As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded…
11.17.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released

Free-agent NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has joined the decades-long calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's freedom. 
11.17.20
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For…

Here's a list of Black people reportedly being considered for roles in the president-elect's future cabinet.
11.17.20
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
