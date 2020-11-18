WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 18, 2020: Spotlight On Georgia — Virginia Police Chief Fired — Kobe Bryant Skincare Line

1. Georgia is on the Minds of Republicans Everywhere

As the recount of votes in the state of Georgia is comes to a close, election officials report a slight change from the original presidential race results when Joe Biden held a 14,000 vote lead over Donald Trump after the discovery of uncounted votes.

2. Virginia Police Chief Fired After Confederate Vandalism Case

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene was fired after charges were dropped against Senator Louise Lucas, who is a high-ranking Democrat and Virginia’s most senior Black legislator, along with 18 other plaintiffs including a local school board member, members of the local NAACP, and members of the public defender’s office.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black and Brown Children Make of Majority of More Than 1 Million Covid-19 Reported Cases

According to a statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Children’s Hospital Association, more than one million children under 18 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. During the week ending November 12, over 111,000 cases of children who tested positive was reported.

4. Legendary Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke

Trailblazing comedian Sinbad has suffered a stroke, according to a statement from his family. The 64-year-old actor and legend in the stand-up comedy world is currently recovering.

5. Kobe Bryant-Backed Skincare Line For Athletes Raises $6 Million

The late Kobe Bryant co-founded Art of Sport skincare, designed to address the unique hygienic needs of athletes and the startup just raised $6 million, in its first funding round since the NBA legend’s passing.

