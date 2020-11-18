CLOSE
Michelle Obama Eloquently Gathers Trump On Instagram For Being A Sore Loser: “This Isn’t A Game”

The former FLOTUS used all of her Ivy League degrees to collect her South Side Chicago self from going off on the President.

2019 ESSENCE Festival - Day 2 - Performances

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Donald Trump still hasn’t officially conceded to President-elect Joe Biden. The Delaware native secured the 2020 election by a landslide in both the popular and electoral votes, and instead of preparing for a smooth transition of power in the White House come January 2021, Americans are instead bracing for a clash reminiscent of a civil war.  

To quote Michelle Obama from her lengthy Instagram post about the debauchery: “This isn’t a game.”

The former First Lady used her social media platform to remind Trump and his administration that decency and respect were shown to his family when she and President Barack Obama prepared for his transition into power in 2016.  

I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.”

The anger caused her to have a personal affliction during her orientation with Melania Trump, but she settled to do the honorable thing and properly welcomed her into her role as First Lady. 

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to anyone individual or any one party.  To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game.“ 

It’s an eloquent gathering if you’ve ever seen one.  

Read the full post below.

Close