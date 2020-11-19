CLOSE
Police: Driver In Viral TikTok Video Going Airborne Off Baltimore County Highway Was Drunk

There’s a viral video on social media showing a driver going airborne into a ditch off I-83 in Baltimore County.

Police now confirming that driver was in fact drunk.

The video, which was posted to TikTok this past weekend, shows the car swerving off I-83 at the Belfast Road exit, passing between the posts holding up a highway sign and then going airborne.

Maryland State Police said the driver refused treatment at the scene and no one else was hurt. The driver was cited for several citations including driving under the influence.

“The driver in this case was very lucky that he walked away without any injuries, even luckier that no one else was injured,” Maryland State Police spokesperson Ron Snyder said. “This was in the middle of the day on a weekend… anyone could have been injured, and this could have been a lot worse than it really was.”

Check out the video below. (Warning: The video contains profanity)

@oldrowoutdoors

HOLY SHIT!!!!

♬ original sound – Old Row Outdoors

Source: CBS Baltimore

Police: Driver In Viral TikTok Video Going Airborne Off Baltimore County Highway Was Drunk  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

