CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black Woman Who Shot Unannounced Cop Serving Warrant Stood Her Ground, Lawyer Says

The case in Jacksonville, Florida, was eerily reminiscent of the police shooting that killed Breonna Taylor.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

A Black woman in Florida is fighting to clear her name after she shot a police officer she suspected to be an intruder after he didn’t immediately identify himself while serving a warrant at her home.

Diamonds Ford was ultimately charged with attempted murder in the September shooting of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member. But she and her lawyer claim her 911 call during the incident will prove her innocence and show she did not intend to shoot a police officer. Instead, they argue, she was simply standing her ground, which is acceptable under Florida law.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The case was eerily reminiscent of the police shooting that killed Breonna Taylor while authorities were serving a no-knock warrant to her home in Lousiville, Kentucky, earlier this year.

Ford, 28, and her fiance’ Anthony Gantt were sleeping when they were awakened by the sound of glass shattering, her lawyer, Stephen Kelly, told News 4 JAX. He said she was unaware the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) was executing a high-risk search warrant when she shot her gun through a window in purported self-defense and hit an officer. It was only afterward when JSO identified itself, the 911 call shows.

“She had no idea it was law enforcement in her home,” Kelly said. “Once they actually made their announcement, she completely complied”

Ford can be heard on the 911 call speaking in whispered, frightened tones when JSO identified themselves via what sounds like a loudspeaker from outside her home.

Listen to the 911 call below.

 

Crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson told News 4 JAX that the 911 call should exonerate Ford.

“It’s clear based on the recording she just felt like someone was breaking into her house because she heard the glass breaking,” Jefferson said. “She reacted in protecting herself and her property, which she is allowed to do by law.”

Kelly, Ford’s attorney, said his client’s intent matters.

“I think that she would want everyone to know that she is not a cop killer, Kelly said, adding that Ford is not a flight risk and has never been convicted of a felony. “That she respects law enforcement and that at no time did she have any idea that the person she was firing shots at was indeed JSO.”

Aside from attempted murder, Ford and Gantt were also charged with armed possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

After hearing the 911 call, a judge still denied a lower bond for Ford and Gantt, keeping them locked up.

The officer who was shot in the incident was wearing a bulletproof vest and has since returned to full duty.

The situation shared a number of similarities with the police shooting that killed Breonna Taylor in March. In that case, police were trying to execute a no-knock warrant when Kenneth Walker — Taylor’s boyfriend — suspected an intruder and fired at the front door out of self-defense, hitting one of the officers while exercising the state’s stand your ground law. Police responded by blindly firing off a hail of bullets, killing Taylor who, prior to the shooting, had been sleeping. Walker was quickly charged with the attempted murder of a police officer before charges were ultimately dropped.

Black Woman Who Shot Unannounced Cop Serving Warrant Stood Her Ground, Lawyer Says  was originally published on newsone.com

Florida

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Who Shot Unannounced Cop Serving Warrant…

Diamonds Ford is fighting to clear her name after she was charged for shooting a police officer she suspected to…
11.19.20
Man Arrested For Beating A Woman After Meeting…

Ben Fancher, a man suspected in the brutal beating of a woman he met on Hinge, was arrested on Tuesday…
11.19.20
Michelle Obama Eloquently Gathers Trump On Instagram For…

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is so fed up with Donald Trump's antics after refusing to concede to President-elect Joe…
11.19.20
Tragic News: “MasterChef Junior’s” Ben Watkins Dies Of…

Beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins died at 14 years old. According to reports from Chicago Tribune, Ben died on Monday,…
11.18.20
Close up of calculator and data
Georgia Recount Finds Uncounted Ballots

As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded…
11.17.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released

Free-agent NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has joined the decades-long calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's freedom. 
11.17.20
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
15 items
Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For…

Here's a list of Black people reportedly being considered for roles in the president-elect's future cabinet.
11.17.20
Close