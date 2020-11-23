Hyundai Driving Through the Community

Source: Creative Service / iOne-digital
Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
Diamonds Ford is fighting to clear her name after she was charged for shooting a police officer she suspected to…
Ben Fancher, a man suspected in the brutal beating of a woman he met on Hinge, was arrested on Tuesday…
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is so fed up with Donald Trump's antics after refusing to concede to President-elect Joe…
Beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins died at 14 years old. According to reports from Chicago Tribune, Ben died on Monday,…
As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded…
Free-agent NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has joined the decades-long calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's freedom.
