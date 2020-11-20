1. Biden-Harris Turned This Red State Blue

What You Need To Know:

Election officials confirmed Thursday night that President-elect Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia. The win includes the state’s 16 electoral votes, putting the Democrat firmly over the 300 mark at 309. The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported the Biden win by 12, 284 votes, as well as announcing no evidence of voter fraud or tampering.

2. New Orleans Rep. Cedric Richmond Leaves Congress to Become the Highest-Ranking Black Aide to the President-Elect

What You Need To Know:

New Orleans 2nd Congressional District representative and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Cedric Richmond will leave the halls of Congress in January and move into an office in the West Wing to serve with the Biden administration.

3. Coronavirus Update: At Least One American Dies from Covid-19 Every Minute as More Than a Quarter of a Million Lives Have Been Lost

What You Need To Know:

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 250,000 people in less than 10 months, surpassing the annual number of deaths from strokes, suicides and car crashes combined.

4. Former Minneapolis Police Derek Chauvin Requests Evidence of Past Neck Restraints to Be Tossed

What You Need To Know:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, is asking that a judge block prosecutors from citing eight incidents throughout his 19-year career.

5. Diddy Just Created The “Our Black Party” Can The New Point Program Be The Answer?

What You Need To Know:

Days before the Presidential election, Diddy, the entertainment and spirits mogul announced the birth of “Our Black Party”.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 20, 2020: Red To Blue — Highest-Ranking Black Aide — Diddy’s Our Black Party was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: