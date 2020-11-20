CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 20, 2020: Red To Blue — Highest-Ranking Black Aide — Diddy’s Our Black Party

1. Biden-Harris Turned This Red State Blue

What You Need To Know:

Election officials confirmed Thursday night that President-elect Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia. The win includes the state’s 16 electoral votes, putting the Democrat firmly over the 300 mark at 309. The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported the Biden win by 12, 284 votes, as well as announcing no evidence of voter fraud or tampering. 

2. New Orleans Rep. Cedric Richmond Leaves Congress to Become the Highest-Ranking Black Aide to the President-Elect

What You Need To Know:

New Orleans 2nd Congressional District representative and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Cedric Richmond will leave the halls of Congress in January and move into an office in the West Wing to serve with the Biden administration.

3. Coronavirus Update: At Least One American Dies from Covid-19 Every Minute as More Than a Quarter of a Million Lives Have Been Lost

 

What You Need To Know:

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 250,000 people in less than 10 months, surpassing the annual number of deaths from strokes, suicides and car crashes combined.

4. Former Minneapolis Police Derek Chauvin Requests Evidence of Past Neck Restraints to Be Tossed

What You Need To Know:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, is asking that a judge block prosecutors from citing eight incidents throughout his 19-year career.

5. Diddy Just Created The “Our Black Party” Can The New Point Program Be The Answer?

 What You Need To Know:

Days before the Presidential election, Diddy, the entertainment and spirits mogul announced the birth of “Our Black Party”.

 

Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
Black Woman Who Shot Unannounced Cop Serving Warrant…

Diamonds Ford is fighting to clear her name after she was charged for shooting a police officer she suspected to…
11.19.20
Man Arrested For Beating A Woman After Meeting…

Ben Fancher, a man suspected in the brutal beating of a woman he met on Hinge, was arrested on Tuesday…
11.19.20
Michelle Obama Eloquently Gathers Trump On Instagram For…

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is so fed up with Donald Trump's antics after refusing to concede to President-elect Joe…
11.19.20
Tragic News: “MasterChef Junior’s” Ben Watkins Dies Of…

Beloved MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins died at 14 years old. According to reports from Chicago Tribune, Ben died on Monday,…
11.18.20
Close up of calculator and data
Georgia Recount Finds Uncounted Ballots

As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded…
11.17.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released

Free-agent NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick has joined the decades-long calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's freedom. 
11.17.20
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
