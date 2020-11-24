Maryland Travel Advisory Expanded, State Asking Residents To Avoid Non-Essential Travel

Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Marylanders to avoid any non-essential travel as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As of Tuesday, 1,667 new cases of coronavirus have been reported for a total of 185,464. Hospitalizations are also up.

“We want all of our families across the state to enjoy the holidays. But we want them to do it in a safe way,” said Hogan. “While the way we celebrate this year, may be different. We still have so much to be thankful for.”

According to AAA, 90% of Marylanders surveyed plan to stay home for Thanksgiving due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and the general uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Source: CBS Baltimore

